Things appear to be looking up for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is -84.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $25.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $24.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.15% off the consensus price target high of $50.71 offered by analysts, but current levels are 86.38% higher than the price target low of $18.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.46, the stock is 7.73% and -0.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -7.52% at the moment leaves the stock -46.41% off its SMA200. KC registered -90.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.04%.

The stock witnessed a 24.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.87%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 9.73% over the month.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has around 10209 employees, a market worth around $649.61M and $1.27B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.98% and -90.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.40%).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.64M, and float is at 115.02M with Short Float at 6.18%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -27.28% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -39.99% lower over the same period.