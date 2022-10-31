Things appear to be looking up for Pentair plc (PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is -41.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.55 and a high of $80.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNR stock was last observed hovering at around $41.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.91% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -9.64% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.76, the stock is 3.72% and -1.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -15.45% off its SMA200. PNR registered -42.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.74%.

The stock witnessed a 4.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.74%, and is 7.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Pentair plc (PNR) has around 11250 employees, a market worth around $6.80B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.26 and Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.92% and -46.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Pentair plc (PNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pentair plc (PNR) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pentair plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year.

Pentair plc (PNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.50M, and float is at 163.96M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Pentair plc (PNR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Pentair plc (PNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rolchigo Philip M.,the company’sEVP & Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Rolchigo Philip M. sold 2,531 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $47.90 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21339.0 shares.

Pentair plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that GLENN T MICHAEL (Director) sold a total of 6,307 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $74.80 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23746.0 shares of the PNR stock.

Pentair plc (PNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dover Corporation (DOV) that is trading -21.99% down over the past 12 months and Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) that is -7.14% lower over the same period. Xylem Inc. (XYL) is -21.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.