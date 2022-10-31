Things appear to be looking up for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -47.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.83 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.6% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -23.11% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.16, the stock is 12.36% and 4.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -27.41% off its SMA200. SIX registered -45.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.10%.

The stock witnessed a 22.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.74%, and is 7.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 1970 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $1.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.30 and Fwd P/E is 9.86. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.67% and -53.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.00% this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.99M, and float is at 81.94M with Short Float at 11.73%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JAFFER REHAN,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that JAFFER REHAN bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $22.05 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.7 million shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Ruchim Arik W (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $22.05 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.7 million shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Ruchim Arik W (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $22.98 for $2.3 million. The insider now directly holds 10,650,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -9.63% lower over the past 12 months.