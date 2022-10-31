Things appear to be looking up for VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is -50.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $18.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNET stock was last observed hovering at around $4.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $48.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.31% off the consensus price target high of $165.27 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 85.2% higher than the price target low of $29.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.44, the stock is -11.77% and -14.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -26.88% off its SMA200. VNET registered -73.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.63%.

The stock witnessed a -16.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.13%, and is -16.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.17% over the week and 8.11% over the month.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has around 3221 employees, a market worth around $651.30M and $924.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.50% and -75.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VNET Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.30% this year.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.70M, and float is at 126.90M with Short Float at 5.11%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is trading -32.96% down over the past 12 months and Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is -53.45% lower over the same period.