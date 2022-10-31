Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Is Down -43.65% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) is -43.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.83 and a high of $17.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $13.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.45% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.35% higher than the price target low of $10.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.61, the stock is 0.34% and -10.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -30.43% off its SMA200. TCN registered -40.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.58%.

The stock witnessed a 0.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.79%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has around 968 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $803.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.92 and Fwd P/E is 13.67. Distance from 52-week low is 9.96% and -50.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Tricon Residential Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 312.70% this year.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.60M, and float is at 265.99M with Short Float at 0.53%.