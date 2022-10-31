UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is -23.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.68 and a high of $7.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $5.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.93% higher than the price target low of $4.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.76, the stock is 9.51% and 6.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 4.74% at the moment leaves the stock -8.33% off its SMA200. TIGR registered -48.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.09%.

The stock witnessed a 14.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.44%, and is 3.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has around 1134 employees, a market worth around $552.61M and $229.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.00 and Fwd P/E is 19.79. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.30% and -51.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.92M, and float is at 104.61M with Short Float at 9.05%.