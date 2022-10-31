Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 11.86% Upside

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is -15.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.81 and a high of $38.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The URBN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.86% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -29.89% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.68, the stock is 10.03% and 13.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 5.75% off its SMA200. URBN registered -22.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.70%.

The stock witnessed a 24.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.21%, and is 6.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has around 9660 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $4.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.87 and Fwd P/E is 11.29. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.57% and -35.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.80% this year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.04M, and float is at 60.42M with Short Float at 14.82%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayne Azeez,the company’sCAO & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Hayne Azeez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $26.61 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4095.0 shares.

Urban Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Hayne Azeez (CAO & General Counsel) sold a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $38.00 per share for $41800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8827.0 shares of the URBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Hayne Azeez (CAO & General Counsel) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $38500.0. The insider now directly holds 9,927 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN).

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is trading 11.20% up over the past 12 months and Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is -30.78% lower over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -28.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.