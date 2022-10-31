Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is 42.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $179.96 and a high of $316.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $287.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 26.0% off its average median price target of $321.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.98% off the consensus price target high of $442.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -18.45% lower than the price target low of $265.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $313.89, the stock is 5.49% and 7.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing 9.03% at the moment leaves the stock 16.63% off its SMA200. VRTX registered 72.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.89%.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.63%, and is 4.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $73.83B and $8.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.77 and Fwd P/E is 19.90. Profit margin for the company is 28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.42% and -0.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.90M, and float is at 255.73M with Short Float at 1.15%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 94 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhatia Sangeeta N.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bhatia Sangeeta N. sold 621 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $310.00 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4040.0 shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Sanna Bastiano (EVP, Cell & Genetic Therapies) sold a total of 1,791 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $300.31 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39192.0 shares of the VRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Kewalramani Reshma (CEO & President) disposed off 11,689 shares at an average price of $305.06 for $3.57 million. The insider now directly holds 99,598 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 34.59% up over the past 12 months and Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) that is 44.65% higher over the same period. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is -63.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.