View Inc. (VIEW) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 61.0% Upside

View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) is -70.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $6.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIEW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is 0.78% and -23.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing -13.97% at the moment leaves the stock -35.94% off its SMA200. VIEW registered -76.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.03%.

The stock witnessed a -10.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.23%, and is 12.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.15% over the week and 14.49% over the month.

View Inc. (VIEW) has around 895 employees, a market worth around $298.20M and $80.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 212.75% and -82.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.60%).

View Inc. (VIEW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for View Inc. (VIEW) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

View Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.40% this year.

View Inc. (VIEW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.25M, and float is at 175.09M with Short Float at 8.85%.

View Inc. (VIEW) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at View Inc. (VIEW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times.