Waste Management Inc. (WM) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is -5.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.58 and a high of $175.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $158.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $169.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.43% off the consensus price target high of $196.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.92% higher than the price target low of $161.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $157.91, the stock is -1.26% and -4.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 0.01% off its SMA200. WM registered 0.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.97%.

The stock witnessed a -2.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.34%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has around 48500 employees, a market worth around $64.98B and $19.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.34 and Fwd P/E is 25.58. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.95% and -10.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.00M, and float is at 409.41M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rankin Devina A,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Rankin Devina A sold 22,082 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $175.00 per share for a total of $3.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50516.0 shares.

Waste Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Watson Michael J. (Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 8,971 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $169.83 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32221.0 shares of the WM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Morris John J (EVP & Chief Operation Officer) disposed off 22,795 shares at an average price of $169.82 for $3.87 million. The insider now directly holds 95,461 shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM).

Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -28.61% down over the past 12 months and Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is 2.50% higher over the same period. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is 0.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.