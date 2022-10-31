Welltower Inc. (WELL) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is -28.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.50 and a high of $99.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WELL stock was last observed hovering at around $59.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.59% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -0.82% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.50, the stock is 2.48% and -9.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -25.14% off its SMA200. WELL registered -25.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.28%.

The stock witnessed a -2.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.47%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) has around 464 employees, a market worth around $27.77B and $5.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 115.17 and Fwd P/E is 52.97. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.85% and -38.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 189.50% this year.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 463.37M, and float is at 462.99M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Welltower Inc. (WELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.

Welltower Inc. (WELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is trading -28.51% down over the past 12 months and Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) that is -34.23% lower over the same period. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -46.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.