What should you know before buying stock in Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is 21.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $198.64 and a high of $269.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $267.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.58% off its average median price target of $255.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.18% off the consensus price target high of $295.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -50.45% lower than the price target low of $182.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $273.81, the stock is 11.36% and 13.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 13.97% off its SMA200. AMGN registered 32.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.42%.

The stock witnessed a 19.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.47%, and is 8.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has around 24200 employees, a market worth around $142.95B and $26.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.20 and Fwd P/E is 14.69. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.84% and 1.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.50% this year.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 535.00M, and float is at 533.66M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Amgen Inc. (AMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams R Sanders,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Williams R Sanders sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $249.96 per share for a total of $49992.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5301.0 shares.

Amgen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that ECKERT ROBERT (Director) sold a total of 6,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $249.00 per share for $1.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21184.0 shares of the AMGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Williams R Sanders (Director) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $250.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 5,501 shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN).

Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.38% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 9.84% higher over the same period.