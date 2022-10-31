What should you know before buying stock in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is -55.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $19.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.5% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is -4.49% and -17.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -32.64% off its SMA200. BLDP registered -68.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.53%.

The stock witnessed a -8.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.39%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has around 1367 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $103.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.57% and -71.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year.

The shares outstanding are 298.16M, and float is at 251.55M with Short Float at 9.49%.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) that is trading -56.64% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is -21.84% lower over the same period.