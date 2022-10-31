What should you know before buying stock in Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) is -21.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.78 and a high of $11.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGRE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.37% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -30.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.53, the stock is 2.86% and -2.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -22.39% off its SMA200. PGRE registered -24.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.34%.

The stock witnessed a 7.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.74%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has around 318 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $740.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 544.17 and Fwd P/E is 130.60. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.98% and -43.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paramount Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.87M, and float is at 191.40M with Short Float at 3.84%.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) that is trading 0.36% up over the past 12 months and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is -57.00% lower over the same period. W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is -4.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.