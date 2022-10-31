Why Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is -24.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.28 and a high of $37.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.84% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.5% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.28, the stock is 7.18% and 1.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -7.90% off its SMA200. GNTX registered -25.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.46%.

The stock witnessed a 8.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.37%, and is 8.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has around 4998 employees, a market worth around $6.03B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.35 and Fwd P/E is 13.69. Distance from 52-week low is 12.90% and -30.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gentex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.13M, and float is at 234.03M with Short Float at 1.45%.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Gentex Corporation (GNTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOODE GARY F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GOODE GARY F sold 2,845 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $30.17 per share for a total of $85838.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27861.0 shares.

Gentex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Chiodo Matthew (Vice President of Sales) sold a total of 5,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $29.24 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21577.0 shares of the GNTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Boehm Neil (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $29.24 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 26,022 shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Who are the competitors?

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is -49.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.