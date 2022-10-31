Why Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is -35.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.04 and a high of $28.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.17% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 16.25% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.75, the stock is 4.22% and -6.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -24.61% off its SMA200. IRT registered -29.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.55%.

The stock witnessed a 3.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.38%, and is 6.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has around 937 employees, a market worth around $3.68B and $543.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.87. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.37% and -41.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.30% this year.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.96M, and float is at 220.65M with Short Float at 2.33%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -29.65% down over the past 12 months and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is -26.59% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -28.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.