Why should you keep an eye on BRF S.A. (BRFS)?

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) is -43.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $4.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.23% off the consensus price target high of $5.30 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 7.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is -11.45% and -17.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -25.50% off its SMA200. BRFS registered -43.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.14%.

The stock witnessed a -3.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.81%, and is -20.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $9.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.31. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.45% and -48.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRF S.A. (BRFS) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRF S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.90% this year.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 722.03M with Short Float at 1.51%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -15.27% down over the past 12 months and Unilever PLC (UL) that is -15.11% lower over the same period. Seaboard Corporation (SEB) is -3.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.