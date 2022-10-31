Will Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is -43.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $297.66 and a high of $710.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHTR stock was last observed hovering at around $355.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.98%.

Currently trading at $368.24, the stock is 12.82% and 1.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing 3.65% at the moment leaves the stock -23.17% off its SMA200. CHTR registered -47.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.06%.

The stock witnessed a 17.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.67%, and is 11.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has around 93700 employees, a market worth around $57.07B and $53.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.83 and Fwd P/E is 10.00. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.71% and -48.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Charter Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.90% this year.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.97M, and float is at 104.14M with Short Float at 8.46%.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hargis Jonathan,the company’sEVP/Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Hargis Jonathan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $458.45 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2604.0 shares.

Charter Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Hargis Jonathan (EVP/Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $464.81 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5604.0 shares of the CHTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Winfrey Christopher L (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 2,750 shares at an average price of $591.96 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 49,256 shares of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR).

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -56.13% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -37.56% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -38.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.