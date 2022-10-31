Will Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is -16.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $10.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.32% off the consensus price target high of $97.15 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 91.34% higher than the price target low of $63.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.52, the stock is -23.69% and -29.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.02 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -17.04% off its SMA200. CD registered -47.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.54%.

The stock witnessed a -28.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.85%, and is -19.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has around 1315 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $481.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.16 and Fwd P/E is 2.44. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.20% and -48.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 194.00% this year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 369.56M, and float is at 178.21M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -27.28% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -39.99% lower over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -28.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.