Will Paychex Inc. (PAYX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is -12.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.66 and a high of $141.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAYX stock was last observed hovering at around $115.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.03% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.2% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -5.08% lower than the price target low of $114.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.79, the stock is 6.68% and 0.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -2.40% off its SMA200. PAYX registered -2.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.48%.

The stock witnessed a 5.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.36%, and is 6.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $41.72B and $4.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.23 and Fwd P/E is 26.75. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.37% and -15.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.20%).

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paychex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.60% this year.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 360.10M, and float is at 321.66M with Short Float at 3.02%.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Paychex Inc. (PAYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RIVERA EFRAIN,the company’sSr. Vice President, CFO. SEC filings show that RIVERA EFRAIN sold 298 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $111.06 per share for a total of $33096.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79275.0 shares.

Paychex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that Bottini Mark Anthony (Sr. VP of Sales) sold a total of 215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $111.06 per share for $23878.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74462.0 shares of the PAYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Gioja Michael E (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 249 shares at an average price of $111.06 for $27654.0. The insider now directly holds 47,012 shares of Paychex Inc. (PAYX).

Paychex Inc. (PAYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -19.61% down over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is -29.84% lower over the same period. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is 8.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.