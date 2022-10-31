Will Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is -64.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $16.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSNY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 58.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is -16.14% and -34.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -56.38% off its SMA200. PSNY registered -61.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.18%.

The stock witnessed a -18.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.37%, and is -7.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.52% over the week and 8.64% over the month.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $8.84B and $1.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.75% and -74.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-116.30%).

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.80% this year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.11B, and float is at 111.92M with Short Float at 8.72%.