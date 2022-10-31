Will Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) is -97.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 92.27% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -71.90% and -83.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.74 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock -95.12% off its SMA200. STRY registered -97.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.58%.

The stock witnessed a -79.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -90.52%, and is -65.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.07% over the week and 24.07% over the month.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $47.10M and $27.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.38% and -97.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.50%).

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.66M, and float is at 118.64M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 61 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $61.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7663.0 shares.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 146,096 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $1.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.6 million shares of the STRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 20 shares at an average price of $1.01 for $20.0. The insider now directly holds 7,724 shares of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY).