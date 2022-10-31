Will UserTesting Inc. (USER) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) is -12.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $15.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USER stock was last observed hovering at around $7.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.33% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is 84.45% and 81.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.06 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 16.94% off its SMA200. USER registered a loss of -5.25% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 84.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.52%, and is 91.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) has around 705 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $185.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.56% and -53.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.50%).

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UserTesting Inc. (USER) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UserTesting Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.80% this year.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.32M, and float is at 123.55M with Short Float at 1.96%.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at UserTesting Inc. (USER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Insight Holdings Group, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Insight Holdings Group, LLC bought 83,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $9.91 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.5 million shares.

UserTesting Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Insight Holdings Group, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 89,633 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $9.43 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.47 million shares of the USER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Insight Holdings Group, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 176,936 shares at an average price of $9.65 for $1.71 million. The insider now directly holds 11,424,431 shares of UserTesting Inc. (USER).

UserTesting Inc. (USER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -27.28% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -33.98% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -33.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.