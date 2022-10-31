Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is -15.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.96 and a high of $139.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YUM stock was last observed hovering at around $113.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.97% off its average median price target of $130.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.35% off the consensus price target high of $148.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 0.1% higher than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.88, the stock is 7.55% and 5.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock 0.68% off its SMA200. YUM registered -6.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.74%.

The stock witnessed a 9.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.96%, and is 6.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $32.41B and $6.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.61 and Fwd P/E is 22.73. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.38% and -15.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (71.00%).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.10% this year.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.00M, and float is at 284.25M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M sold 1,215 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $118.30 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1233.0 shares.

Yum! Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Russell David Eric (Vice President, Controller) sold a total of 4,454 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $118.52 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17266.0 shares of the YUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Gibbs David W (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,433 shares at an average price of $128.12 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 19,166 shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 11.82% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -23.06% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -15.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.