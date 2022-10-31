Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ZETA Stock Is Going Next

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) is -1.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $13.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZETA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.57% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -18.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.28, the stock is 14.09% and 18.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 0.43% off its SMA200. ZETA registered 3.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.55%.

The stock witnessed a 26.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.55%, and is 8.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has around 1434 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $513.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.04. Profit margin for the company is -56.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.44% and -38.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.80%).

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -673.20% this year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.90M, and float is at 108.20M with Short Float at 10.04%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NIEHAUS ROBERT H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 54,039 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $8.01 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.8 million shares.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that NIEHAUS ROBERT H (Director) sold a total of 56,690 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $8.04 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.85 million shares of the ZETA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, NIEHAUS ROBERT H (Director) disposed off 38,735 shares at an average price of $8.01 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 16,908,156 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA).

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -33.98% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -33.91% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -39.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.