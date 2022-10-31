ZTO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Now

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is -37.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.28 and a high of $34.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZTO stock was last observed hovering at around $18.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $243.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.17% off the consensus price target high of $297.54 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 91.72% higher than the price target low of $209.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.35, the stock is -21.95% and -28.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing -3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -33.42% off its SMA200. ZTO registered -41.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.93%.

The stock witnessed a -27.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.15%, and is -19.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.85% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has around 23865 employees, a market worth around $15.89B and $4.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.02 and Fwd P/E is 12.66. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.57% and -49.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 809.73M, and float is at 644.91M with Short Float at 3.05%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) that is trading -53.04% down over the past 12 months.