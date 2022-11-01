Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Is Down -29.70% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is -29.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.25 and a high of $142.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABT stock was last observed hovering at around $99.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $115.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.33% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -9.93% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.94, the stock is -1.28% and -3.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.89 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -11.93% off its SMA200. ABT registered -23.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.31%.

The stock witnessed a 2.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.93%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has around 113000 employees, a market worth around $168.81B and $45.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.22 and Fwd P/E is 22.59. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.10% and -30.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abbott Laboratories is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.00% this year.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.74B with Short Float at 0.80%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STARKS DANIEL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STARKS DANIEL J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $97.46 per share for a total of $4.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.87 million shares.

Abbott Laboratories disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that MANNING JOSEPH J (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 23,008 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $107.00 per share for $2.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53245.0 shares of the ABT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Ford Robert B (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) disposed off 102,425 shares at an average price of $105.10 for $10.77 million. The insider now directly holds 142,071 shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 6.81% up over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 17.01% higher over the same period.