Analysts suggest Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) could spike 17.86% in a year

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is 29.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.24 and a high of $56.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACGL stock was last observed hovering at around $56.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.86% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -10.58% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.50, the stock is 18.94% and 22.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93.39 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 24.30% off its SMA200. ACGL registered 37.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.33%.

The stock witnessed a 26.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.40%, and is 16.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $19.37B and $8.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.42 and Fwd P/E is 10.60. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.89% and 0.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.30% this year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 369.24M, and float is at 357.74M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PETRILLO LOUIS T,the company’sOFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY. SEC filings show that PETRILLO LOUIS T sold 7,638 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $46.68 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Morin Francois (EVP AND CFO) sold a total of 16,885 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $46.92 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the ACGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, PETRILLO LOUIS T (OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY) disposed off 16,023 shares at an average price of $45.83 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 105,274 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL).

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading 23.39% up over the past 12 months and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) that is 4.99% higher over the same period. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is 43.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.