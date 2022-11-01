Analysts suggest Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) could spike 100.0% in a year

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -83.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $781250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $781250.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $781250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -19.49% and -41.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.32 million and changing -5.94% at the moment leaves the stock -73.20% off its SMA200. CEI registered -89.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.61%.

The stock witnessed a -26.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.85%, and is -6.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $74.97M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -5.26% and -92.81% from its 52-week high.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 509.43M, and float is at 452.89M with Short Float at 10.53%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.