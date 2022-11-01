Analysts suggest Morgan Stanley (MS) could spike 21.74% in a year

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is -16.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.05 and a high of $109.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MS stock was last observed hovering at around $82.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.74% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -3.72% lower than the price target low of $79.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.17, the stock is 3.48% and -1.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.09 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -4.54% off its SMA200. MS registered -20.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.26%.

The stock witnessed a 4.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.63%, and is 3.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has around 78000 employees, a market worth around $138.45B and $61.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.89 and Fwd P/E is 10.91. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.05% and -25.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Morgan Stanley (MS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morgan Stanley (MS) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 1.33B with Short Float at 1.35%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Morgan Stanley (MS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MORGAN STANLEY,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that MORGAN STANLEY bought 8,598 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $8.41 per share for a total of $72330.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8598.0 shares.

Morgan Stanley disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that LUCZO STEPHEN J (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $79.30 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the MS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M (Co-President/Head of WM) disposed off 17,162 shares at an average price of $105.70 for $1.81 million. The insider now directly holds 179,414 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS).

Morgan Stanley (MS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -25.91% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -10.11% lower over the same period. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -2.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.