Are we looking at the next big move in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is -28.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.60 and a high of $64.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $45.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.11% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -3.25% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.43, the stock is 8.39% and 5.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.79 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -5.95% off its SMA200. CSCO registered -18.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.88%.

The stock witnessed a 13.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.14%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has around 83300 employees, a market worth around $181.55B and $51.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.13 and Fwd P/E is 11.95. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.68% and -29.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cisco Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.13B, and float is at 4.10B with Short Float at 0.94%.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BHATT PRAT,the company’sSVP & Chief Acctg Officer. SEC filings show that BHATT PRAT sold 19,168 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $44.28 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38158.0 shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Sharritts Jeffery S. (EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr) sold a total of 637 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $44.69 per share for $28468.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Martinez Maria (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,674 shares at an average price of $46.40 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 273,307 shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -30.00% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -39.25% lower over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -11.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.