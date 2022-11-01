Are we looking at the next big move in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is -15.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.20 and a high of $52.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUV stock was last observed hovering at around $36.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.92% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -3.86% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.35, the stock is 9.99% and 4.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.32 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -10.14% off its SMA200. LUV registered -23.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.88%.

The stock witnessed a 17.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.38%, and is 7.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has around 62333 employees, a market worth around $21.01B and $22.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.55 and Fwd P/E is 11.68. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.36% and -31.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 593.00M, and float is at 591.26M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTFORD JOHN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $45.70 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23296.0 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that MONTFORD JOHN T (Director) sold a total of 540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $43.88 per share for $23697.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24442.0 shares of the LUV stock.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -13.29% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is -6.63% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -26.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.