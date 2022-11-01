Home  »  Companies   »  ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR): These Numbers ...

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ARR Stock Is Going Next

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) is -45.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $10.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $5.32, the stock is 7.90% and -10.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.03 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -28.11% off its SMA200. ARR registered -49.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.21%.

The stock witnessed a 9.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.64%, and is 11.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 4.75. Distance from 52-week low is 21.46% and -51.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.40% this year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.14M, and float is at 130.85M with Short Float at 12.17%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 33 times.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading -62.71% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -48.37% lower over the same period. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) is -57.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.

