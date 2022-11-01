ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 57.97% Upside

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is -34.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $8.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $8.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.97% off the consensus price target high of $12.11 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 33.29% higher than the price target low of $7.63 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.09, the stock is 0.56% and -5.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.1 million and changing -4.14% at the moment leaves the stock -19.65% off its SMA200. ASX registered -28.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.17%.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.79%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has around 99104 employees, a market worth around $10.27B and $19.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.82 and Fwd P/E is 5.88. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.38% and -37.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.50% this year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.16B, and float is at 1.65B with Short Float at 0.44%.