B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is -21.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $5.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.07, the stock is -2.32% and -3.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.52 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -18.37% off its SMA200. BTG registered -25.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.08%.

The stock witnessed a -4.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.50%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.77 and Fwd P/E is 9.30. Distance from 52-week low is 9.25% and -39.45% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.07B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 1.09%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at B2Gold Corp. (BTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 34 times.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -20.87% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -40.28% lower over the same period.