Bank of America Corporation (BAC) – The 9.9% Upside Potential Remains

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is -18.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.31 and a high of $50.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.47% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -12.62% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.04, the stock is 9.12% and 8.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.53 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -3.17% off its SMA200. BAC registered -24.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.28%.

The stock witnessed a 19.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.08%, and is 2.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has around 210000 employees, a market worth around $286.72B and $60.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.40 and Fwd P/E is 9.68. Profit margin for the company is 49.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.96% and -28.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of America Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.70% this year.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.12B, and float is at 8.01B with Short Float at 1.07%.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Bank of America Corporation (BAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sieg Andrew M.,the company’sPres, Merill Wealth Mgmt. SEC filings show that Sieg Andrew M. sold 18,407 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $45.12 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Bank of America Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that BRAMBLE FRANK P (Director) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $48.22 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36817.0 shares of the BAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, BRAMBLE FRANK P (Director) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $48.22 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 43,400 shares of Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -25.91% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -10.11% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -11.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.