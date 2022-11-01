Barclays PLC (BCS) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is -33.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.89 and a high of $12.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $6.92, the stock is 4.25% and -4.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.39 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -16.39% off its SMA200. BCS registered -38.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.49%.

The stock witnessed a 8.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.96%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Barclays PLC (BCS) has around 81600 employees, a market worth around $27.70B and $23.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.88. Distance from 52-week low is 17.59% and -43.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 323.70% this year.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.04B, and float is at 3.92B with Short Float at 0.28%.

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading -29.78% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -31.13% lower over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -25.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.