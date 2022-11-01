Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -20.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.97 and a high of $25.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $15.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $21.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.33% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -0.2% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.03, the stock is -1.07% and -1.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.83 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -21.19% off its SMA200. GOLD registered -16.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.41%.

The stock witnessed a -3.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.52%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $26.85B and $11.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.37 and Fwd P/E is 11.93. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.59% and -41.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 2.27%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -17.13% down over the past 12 months and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is 10.89% higher over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 6.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.