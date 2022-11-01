CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) down -43.07% since start of the year

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is -43.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $7.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 3.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is 10.36% and 5.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.94 million and changing 2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -13.01% off its SMA200. CX registered -39.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.47%.

The stock witnessed a 12.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.16%, and is 9.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has around 43864 employees, a market worth around $5.49B and $15.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.07 and Fwd P/E is 6.78. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.62% and -45.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.80% this year.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.45B, and float is at 461.45M with Short Float at 1.43%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRH plc (CRH) that is trading -24.47% down over the past 12 months and Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) that is -13.90% lower over the same period.