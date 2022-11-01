Check out this: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) could be on the verge of a big rally

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is 0.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.65 and a high of $71.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZN stock was last observed hovering at around $58.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $58.81, the stock is 5.39% and 0.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.11 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -5.90% off its SMA200. AZN registered -5.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.47%.

The stock witnessed a 7.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.88%, and is 6.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has around 83100 employees, a market worth around $179.58B and $44.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.27. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.70% and -17.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.80% this year.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.10B, and float is at 2.99B with Short Float at 0.19%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 42.13% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is 6.28% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 6.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.