Check out this: Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) is -52.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $23.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAZR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $8.09, the stock is 9.38% and -0.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.35 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -22.70% off its SMA200. LAZR registered -50.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.84%.

The stock witnessed a 11.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.36%, and is 18.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $37.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.34% and -66.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 73.00% this year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 352.06M, and float is at 225.01M with Short Float at 24.81%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Russell Austin,the company’sChairperson, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $9.87 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Russell Austin (Chairperson, President & CEO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $9.39 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the LAZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Russell Austin (Chairperson, President & CEO) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $9.18 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 980,000 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR).