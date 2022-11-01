Check out this: TechnipFMC plc (FTI) could be on the verge of a big rally

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is 78.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.47 and a high of $11.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -16.37% lower than the price target low of $9.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.59, the stock is 7.92% and 16.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.86 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock 36.37% off its SMA200. FTI registered 43.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.21%.

The stock witnessed a 25.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.36%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has around 20610 employees, a market worth around $4.90B and $6.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.18. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.42% and -4.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.40% this year.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 452.20M, and float is at 446.28M with Short Float at 2.85%.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at TechnipFMC plc (FTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading 6.77% up over the past 12 months.