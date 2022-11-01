Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is -56.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $4.12, the stock is -7.41% and -13.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.47 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock -37.19% off its SMA200. CS registered -59.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.50%.

The stock witnessed a 5.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.70%, and is -13.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has around 51410 employees, a market worth around $10.92B and $9.44B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.35% and -62.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.50% this year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.65B, and float is at 2.59B with Short Float at 0.49%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -24.57% down over the past 12 months and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) that is -25.27% lower over the same period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 47.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.