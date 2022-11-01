Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -96.96% Change This Year

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) is -96.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $4.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.
Currently trading at $0.07, the stock is -22.76% and -37.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53.48 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -88.04% off its SMA200. DBGI registered -98.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.51%.
The stock witnessed a -25.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.22%, and is -19.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.84% over the week and 25.99% over the month.
Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $4.40M and $13.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.69% and -98.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-259.50%).
The EPS is expected to shrink by -311.60% this year.
Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Top Institutional Holders
The shares outstanding are 53.64M, and float is at 49.96M with Short Float at 5.91%.