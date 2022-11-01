DNA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Now

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) is -67.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.73, the stock is -3.47% and -4.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.54 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -19.80% off its SMA200. DNA registered -80.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.78%.

The stock witnessed a -12.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.00%, and is 9.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $4.49B and $539.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.62% and -82.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 915.63M with Short Float at 17.07%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Jason R, the company’s insider. SEC filings show that Kelly Jason R sold 204,478 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $2.71 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.37 million shares.

