First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Track to Reach $8.95 in a Year

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -24.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $14.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $8.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.56% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -17.74% lower than the price target low of $7.16 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.43, the stock is 1.99% and 7.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.81 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -10.71% off its SMA200. AG registered -33.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.11%.

The stock witnessed a 10.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.07%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4215.00 and Fwd P/E is 29.07. Distance from 52-week low is 33.60% and -42.54% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -500.00% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.76M, and float is at 236.82M with Short Float at 7.30%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -20.87% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -32.67% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -37.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.