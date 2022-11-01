First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is 67.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.60 and a high of $145.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $132.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.9% off its average median price target of $156.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.52% off the consensus price target high of $233.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -63.56% lower than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.57, the stock is 13.59% and 13.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.07 million and changing 9.72% at the moment leaves the stock 62.64% off its SMA200. FSLR registered 21.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.68%.

The stock witnessed a 10.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.98%, and is 16.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $15.34B and $2.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 165.23 and Fwd P/E is 51.38. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.24% and -0.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.60M, and float is at 101.04M with Short Float at 4.87%.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at First Solar Inc. (FSLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KENNEDY R CRAIG,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KENNEDY R CRAIG sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $125.68 per share for a total of $75408.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18888.0 shares.

First Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that KENNEDY R CRAIG (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $134.62 per share for $80772.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19185.0 shares of the FSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Gloeckler Markus (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 465 shares at an average price of $118.74 for $55214.0. The insider now directly holds 1,373 shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Who are the competitors?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is -35.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.