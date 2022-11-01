FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:FE Stock Is Going Next

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -9.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.32 and a high of $48.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.44% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -10.91% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.71, the stock is 1.91% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.02 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -8.12% off its SMA200. FE registered -2.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.18%.

The stock witnessed a 1.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.96%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12395 employees, a market worth around $21.09B and $11.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.16 and Fwd P/E is 14.89. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.77% and -22.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.90% this year.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 571.75M, and float is at 571.39M with Short Float at 1.30%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -9.18% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 5.07% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -7.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.