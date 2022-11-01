Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Is Down -1.01% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is -1.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.03 and a high of $110.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FISV stock was last observed hovering at around $102.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $121.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.14% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -8.15% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.74, the stock is 5.21% and 2.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.32 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 3.28% off its SMA200. FISV registered 4.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.78%.

The stock witnessed a 9.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.29%, and is 5.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $63.28B and $17.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.27 and Fwd P/E is 13.96. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.05% and -7.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.70% this year.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 645.20M, and float is at 605.56M with Short Float at 2.20%.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Fiserv Inc. (FISV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chiarello Guy,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Chiarello Guy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Fiserv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that DiSimone Harry (Director) sold a total of 2,706 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $108.72 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FISV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,400 shares at an average price of $105.05 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 232,553 shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -64.07% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -20.09% lower over the same period. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is -24.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.