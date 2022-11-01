FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 37.6% Upside

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is -40.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $11.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -56.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is -0.54% and -14.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.27 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -27.75% off its SMA200. FCEL registered -60.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.10%.

The stock witnessed a -8.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.68%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 382 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $105.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.64% and -73.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 405.56M, and float is at 404.88M with Short Float at 14.09%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bishop Michael S.,the company’sEVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Bishop Michael S. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $9.24 per share for a total of $55440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22761.0 shares.